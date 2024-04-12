Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $134.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.79.

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK opened at $155.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $577,344,000 after buying an additional 96,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,374,000 after buying an additional 236,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Westlake by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $183,605,000 after buying an additional 675,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,097,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,917,000 after buying an additional 66,614 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

