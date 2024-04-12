Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 859,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

