William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.09 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

