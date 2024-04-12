Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Barclays

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.18.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $38.60 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

