Williams & Novak LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 504,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after acquiring an additional 218,297 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $160.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.27 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

