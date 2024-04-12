Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,736.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 1.3 %

WTW opened at $260.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

