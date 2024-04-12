Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $105.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

