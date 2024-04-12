WOW-token Price Hits $0.0220 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $219.66 million and $0.57 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000548 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00011825 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02207363 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

