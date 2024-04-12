Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.36.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

WYNN stock opened at $104.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.