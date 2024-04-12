Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 282.35%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

