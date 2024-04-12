Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 288,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xiao-I Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AIXI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Xiao-I has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

