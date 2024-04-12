Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 355,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 642,916 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Xometry Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.78 million. Analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,460.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,460.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,243 shares of company stock valued at $444,742 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

