Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Barclays dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.40. 120,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $129.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.53 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.