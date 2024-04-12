Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.13

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 240255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 125.46% and a negative return on equity of 37.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock valued at $208,508 in the last ninety days. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 139,832 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $3,714,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

