Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives $58.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $421,196.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,239.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $67,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,368,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

