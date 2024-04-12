Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $83,500.00 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,155.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zuora by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Zuora by 207.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 25,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 242.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zuora by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

