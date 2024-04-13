10,150 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Saxony Capital Management LLC

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,217,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,267,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi bought 11,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Matthew Smith bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,440,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,834,766.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on New York Community Bancorp

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.