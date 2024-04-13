101,899 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

