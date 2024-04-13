11,722 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 1,601,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,041. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.