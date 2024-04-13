150,900 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 1.8 %

PYPL stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 9,933,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

