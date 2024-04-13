47,657 Shares in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 363.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 167,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 86,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000.

DFSI opened at $32.50 on Friday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

