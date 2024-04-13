5,490 Shares in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 924.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.94 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

