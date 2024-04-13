60,800 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,277,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,367 shares of company stock worth $94,049,172 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

