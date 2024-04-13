775 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $309.05 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.23. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,667 shares of company stock worth $77,205,950 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

