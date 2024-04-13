ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 0.37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $97,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,383 shares of company stock worth $1,291,362. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.