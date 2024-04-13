Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Trading Up 0.5%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 25,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 164,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

