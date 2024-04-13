ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN
ADTRAN Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $4.72 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.
