ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $11.13 Average PT from Brokerages

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 75,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 6,481.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 84,319 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $4.72 on Monday. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $373.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $225.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.45 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

