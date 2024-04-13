Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Up 5.1%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 573,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 615,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.43.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advantage Solutions news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello purchased 10,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 516,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,272,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,947,000 after purchasing an additional 44,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after buying an additional 239,756 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.