AES’s (AES) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AES. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.29.

Shares of AES opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. AES has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in AES by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

