Aevo (AEVO) Price Reaches $1.85

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Aevo has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00002742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market cap of $202.97 million and approximately $186.43 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.84447938 USD and is down -25.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $216,794,980.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

