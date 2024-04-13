Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,400 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 646,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Afya

Afya Trading Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Afya by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 32.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 41,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Afya has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.48.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Afya had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $147.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

