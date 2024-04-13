AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in March

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 688,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 4.1 %

AgEagle Aerial Systems stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 72,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,922,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 693,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 72,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 214.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 123,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

