AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $24.40.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

