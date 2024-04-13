AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the March 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.35. 26,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,138. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $24.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

