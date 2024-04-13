Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at Veritas Investment Research

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective raised by Veritas Investment Research from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$84.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$59.36 and a twelve month high of C$88.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.04 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.29%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.5183946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

