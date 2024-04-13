Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.20

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANICGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.20 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 1723239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of Agronomics in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Agronomics Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of £80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.65.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

