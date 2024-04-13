Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of APD traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

