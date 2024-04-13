Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

Shares of AHG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. 16,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Akso Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akso Health Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akso Health Group Company Profile

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

