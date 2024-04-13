Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.75.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

