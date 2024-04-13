Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$27.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$21.75.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Alamos Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.52.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$20.97 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.59.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$346.65 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 20.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.7762158 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

