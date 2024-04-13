Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $62,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at $30,293,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 660,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,109,000 after purchasing an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

