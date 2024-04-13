Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

