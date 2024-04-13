Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) CEO Stephan Scholl Sells 83,016 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephan Scholl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alight alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94.

Alight Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALIT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $7,677,000. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Alight by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alight by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after purchasing an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alight by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,505,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,049 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.