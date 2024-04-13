Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 891,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 2.5 %

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 551,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,232,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John E. Kao purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $496,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,745,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,232,119.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $80,098.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,097,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.