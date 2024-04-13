Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.25.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 308,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,461,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 47,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,097.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 198,634 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

