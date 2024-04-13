Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Allianz has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.13.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Increases Dividend
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
