Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.53. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

