Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $159.32 and last traded at $158.63. 4,655,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 22,426,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day moving average of $141.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 126,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

