AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.19.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 3,582,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 2.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

