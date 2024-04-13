AlphaQ Advisors LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 735,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,888. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

